VCK wants 12 seats, says won’t seek share in power

CHENNAI: THE VCK, during its first round of seat-sharing talks with DMK at Anna Arivalayam on Monday, demanded 12 seats, six more than what it contested in the 2021 poll, sources said.

The VCK committee, led by party president Thol Thirumavalavan, met the DMK’s seat-sharing committee and presented the party’s demands for the upcoming Assembly election. Sources privy to the developments told TNIE that VCK has demanded about 12 seats.

Expressing his view on sharing power, Thirumavalavan said, “VCK is not a party that would be holding parleys with multiple parties at the same time. The Secular Progressive Alliance was formed to defeat communal forces and ensure that they don’t enter the state,” he said. VCK has also expressed its interest in contesting in Puducherry.

“For us, power-sharing means sharing the seats. It is not the time to seek share in the governance,” he told reporters.

A DMK leader, who did not want to be named, told TNIE, “VCK has presented its constituency wishlist. Although it may not be possible to allocate 12 seats, we have decided to increase the seats from what they contested in 2021.”