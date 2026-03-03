Yellow, foamy borewell water raises contamination fears in areas near Vellalore dumpyard

COIMBATORE: Suspected groundwater contamination has been reported by residents in the surroundings of the Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore city. As borewell water turned unusually yellow and foamy, locals suspect that leachate from the long-standing garbage dump may be affecting the groundwater in the area.

According to residents, water drawn from borewells on Monday morning was darker yellow than usual and even contained foam as it flowed through taps.

People living in the nearby areas of Vellalore dumpyard say borewell water was found discoloured earlier too, but the situation this time appears worse than before.

"We have seen discoloured water earlier too, but this time it was shocking. The water was deep yellow and had froth in it. We are worried about using it even for basic household purposes," said S Rohini, a resident of Mahalingapuram.

Another resident, Dharmalingam from Konavaikkalpalayam, said families in the locality are increasingly dependent on private water tankers. "The corporation's supply is not sufficient for our daily needs. We rely on borewell water, but when that also becomes unusable, we are forced to spend money buying water from outside," the resident said.