AIADMK MP petition: Madras HC puts DVAC on notice over lack of FIR in 'job scam'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the DVAC directing it to file response to a contempt of court petition filed by AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai seeking to punish former DVAC director AT Durai Kumar for failing to register an FIR, as per the court’s orders, on the alleged cash-for-jobs scam committed in the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies department.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, while ordering notice, directed DVAC to file a reply in two weeks; and adjourned the hearing accordingly.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari, representing the petitioner, submitted that the DVAC has failed to obey the February 20 orders of the court which directed the registration of FIR ‘forthwith’.

Advocate General PS Raman told the court the DVAC is contemplating filing a petition seeking a review of the court’s order as it has directed registration of FIR without obtaining a formal approval from the government for doing so under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.