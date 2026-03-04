Amid rising cases, Salem GH seeks cancer centre status

SALEM: With fully operational advanced cancer treatment equipment and a steadily increasing patient base, the oncology department at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), Salem, has been seeking recognition as a Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).
An RCC is a specialised government cancer centre that provides complete treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy and advanced radiation therapy. These centres act as regional hubs, making quality cancer care more accessible and affordable, especially for patients from rural areas.
At present, there are around five RCC facilities functioning in government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu, including those in Royapettah (Chennai), Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Madurai and Tirunelveli, apart from the nationally recognised Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Kancheepuram. In addition, several tertiary cancer centres are operating across the state, including the Salem Government Hospital.
GMKMCH Salem achieved self-sufficiency in radiation oncology after procuring advanced cancer treatment equipment, including LINAC, brachytherapy and a CT simulator, in June 2025. Since then, the hospital has reported zero referrals to other medical college hospitals for radiation treatment. There has also been a sharp increase in the number of patients treated.
However, doctors say that while infrastructure has improved significantly, manpower remains a concern. For a cancer centre to function comprehensively, it requires a medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and surgical oncologist. At present, Salem GH has radiation and surgical oncologists, but the post of medical oncologist remains vacant.
A senior professor from the oncology department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "With the procurement and operational status of high-end equipment, Salem GH has achieved self-sufficiency, and the number of patients has increased rapidly compared to previous years. But with limited manpower, it becomes difficult to manage the growing patient load."
He added that Salem GH caters not only to Salem district but also to neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Karur. Recognition as an RCC would help decentralise cancer care and reduce the burden on existing centres in other regions.
Another senior professor noted that Salem GH is technically eligible for RCC recognition considering its equipment and patient volume.
“If the status is granted, essential posts such as medical oncologist, along with specialised doctors, technical staff, medical physicists, radiological safety officers and radiotherapy technicians, will be sanctioned as per norms. Separate wards and additional beds will also be provided, which will further benefit patients,” she said.
RCC status is generally granted based on criteria such as the population covered, the number of districts served, expected new cancer cases, annual registered cases and total patient load.
Dean J Devi Meenal said, “With the procurement of high-end machines, the department has progressed significantly. We are treating more patients than before and providing better services. We are hopeful that the RCC status will be awarded soon.”