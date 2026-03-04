Amid rising cases, Salem GH seeks cancer centre status

SALEM: With fully operational advanced cancer treatment equipment and a steadily increasing patient base, the oncology department at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), Salem, has been seeking recognition as a Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).

An RCC is a specialised government cancer centre that provides complete treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy and advanced radiation therapy. These centres act as regional hubs, making quality cancer care more accessible and affordable, especially for patients from rural areas.

At present, there are around five RCC facilities functioning in government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu, including those in Royapettah (Chennai), Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Madurai and Tirunelveli, apart from the nationally recognised Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Kancheepuram. In addition, several tertiary cancer centres are operating across the state, including the Salem Government Hospital.

GMKMCH Salem achieved self-sufficiency in radiation oncology after procuring advanced cancer treatment equipment, including LINAC, brachytherapy and a CT simulator, in June 2025. Since then, the hospital has reported zero referrals to other medical college hospitals for radiation treatment. There has also been a sharp increase in the number of patients treated.

However, doctors say that while infrastructure has improved significantly, manpower remains a concern. For a cancer centre to function comprehensively, it requires a medical oncologist, radiation oncologist and surgical oncologist. At present, Salem GH has radiation and surgical oncologists, but the post of medical oncologist remains vacant.