Chennai receives its first West Asia flight amid war

CHENNAI: Huge sigh of relief filled the air as 217 passengers landed at Chennai airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai, the first carrier to land in Chennai International Airport after the war broke out in the West Asia, around 2.20 am on Tuesday.

Several passengers said they had been stranded in Dubai after tensions flared in the region, prompting authorities in the United Arab Emirates to temporarily suspend flight operations. Rangan, travelling with his wife, said passengers were shifted to hotels in Dubai as a precautionary measure. “The conflict started while we were preparing to return. The UAE government did not want to take risks and accommodated us,” he said.

Others recalled growing anxiety over the weekend as reports of explosions emerged. “We could hear explosions and kept watching the skies,” said Jayanthi, another passenger, adding cabin lights were switched off during parts of the return journey. A passenger staying near Dubai airport said there were rumours of an attack, though no direct impact was witnessed.

The flight’s arrival came amid widespread disruption to international air traffic from Chennai. Escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel forced the cancellation of 30 international flights at the airport on Tuesday.

Airport sources said 15 departures and 15 arrivals were cancelled over the 24-hour period. The disruption was concentrated on services connecting Chennai with key Gulf hubs-including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait, Sharjah and Bahrain-which together account for a significant share of the airport’s international passenger traffic, spanning migrant workers, business travellers and long-haul transit passengers.