CM Stalin opens 11 mudhalvar padaipagams built at Rs 34 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated several completed projects initiated by Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority departments across the city at a total cost of around Rs 41.8 crore.

The projects include 11 mudhalvar padaipagam built at a cost of Rs 33.85 crore. One of the buildings as part of this at Ashok Nagar spans across 7,874 sq ft with air-conditioning.

Ten other mudhalvar padaipagam opened for public are located at Subbarayan Street in Otteri, Jamalia, Mangalapuram, Pullianthope, Bakthavachalam Park in Pattalam, and at Chennai Middle School in Kondithope among others.

Stalin inaugurated a new ration shop at Raja street in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone at a total cost of Rs 34.07 lakh using GCC’s capital fund. Around 2,311 families are expected to be benefited through this shop, an official release said. He also inaugurated a sports stadium built at Loco Scheme first street in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone for Rs 2.97 crore, funded under the Singara Chennai 2.0 along with GCC’s capital funding. This indoor stadium spread across 22,560 sq ft is equipped with boxing arena, basketball court, artificial turf among others. He also opened a middle school building at Kabilar street built at Rs 7.64 crore.