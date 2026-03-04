Commuters seek skywalk at Ukkadam as new bus terminal set to open soon

COIMBATORE: With the new bus terminal project at Ukkadam nearing completion, residents and commuters have begun demanding a pedestrian overbridge or subway to safely cross the busy stretch between the two upcoming terminals. Officials from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said the proposal for a skywalk is currently under consideration.
The civic body had initiated the twin bus terminus project at Ukkadam at an estimated cost of Rs 21.55 crore. Of the two facilities, Terminal-I is almost ready and is expected to be inaugurated soon. Once operational, the terminals on either side of the road are expected to handle a large volume of buses, passengers and pedestrian movement in the already congested junction.
Commuters say crossing the road at Ukkadam has always been risky due to heavy traffic, and the situation may worsen once both terminals begin functioning. Many have urged authorities to ensure a safe crossing facility before the terminals are fully operational.
R Krishnakanth, a daily commuter from Kuniyamuthur, said passengers frequently struggle to cross the road in the area. "Even now, traffic is heavy throughout the day. Once buses start operating from both terminals, people carrying luggage, elderly passengers and children will find it extremely difficult to cross. A pedestrian bridge is necessary," he added.
Similarly, M Kavitha, a college student who regularly travels through Ukkadam, pointed out that police regulating traffic alone may not be sufficient. "During peak hours, vehicles rarely stop properly for pedestrians. A subway or an overbridge connecting both bus terminals across the busy stretch would make commuting much safer," she said.
Officials confirmed that steps have already been initiated to address the concern. A senior official from the engineering section of the CCMC said a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the construction of a skywalk at Ukkadam junction to link the two terminals.
Speaking to TNIE, an official said, "The project is estimated to cost Rs 6.31 crore and will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval and funding. The project has also been announced in this year's budget. Once we receive the nod, work will begin," the official said.