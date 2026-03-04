Commuters seek skywalk at Ukkadam as new bus terminal set to open soon

COIMBATORE: With the new bus terminal project at Ukkadam nearing completion, residents and commuters have begun demanding a pedestrian overbridge or subway to safely cross the busy stretch between the two upcoming terminals. Officials from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said the proposal for a skywalk is currently under consideration.

The civic body had initiated the twin bus terminus project at Ukkadam at an estimated cost of Rs 21.55 crore. Of the two facilities, Terminal-I is almost ready and is expected to be inaugurated soon. Once operational, the terminals on either side of the road are expected to handle a large volume of buses, passengers and pedestrian movement in the already congested junction.

Commuters say crossing the road at Ukkadam has always been risky due to heavy traffic, and the situation may worsen once both terminals begin functioning. Many have urged authorities to ensure a safe crossing facility before the terminals are fully operational.