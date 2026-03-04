CREDAI challenges construction ban near Pallikaranai Ramsar site, Madras HC seeks CMDA's response

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) and other respondents directing them to file reply to a petition filed by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) challenging the order barring developing of land and raising constructions within one km of the influence zone of the Pallikaranai Ramsar site.

The first division bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, before whom the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, ordered notice to the respondents seeking them to file reply within two weeks, and accordingly, the bench adjourned the hearing.

Apart from CREDAI, Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Private Limited and Navin Housing and Properties Private Limited also filed the petition.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) south zone bench, on September 24, 2025, passed an order directing the authorities concerned not to grant approval/permission for constructions in the ‘zone of influence’, “arbitrarily” fixing a distance of one km around the Pallikaranai Ramsar site “without any scientific demarcation, statutory notification or hearing the stakeholders”.