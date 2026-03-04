Differently-abled couple in Madurai dependent on govt aid seeks free house, support for kids

MADURAI: A differently-abled couple from Palanganatham in Madurai, surviving solely on government assistance, has appealed to the district administration for a free house and essential support, citing extreme financial hardship and the need to secure their children's future.
TNIE visited A Balamurugan (37) and his wife B Petchi (36), who are living in a congested rented house for which they pay Rs 2,500 per month. The couple has three children- B Kowsalyadevi (14), B Kaviraj (12), and B Thara (10). Among them, Kaviraj and Thara were born with leg impairments, further adding to the family’s challenges and medical expenses.
Balamurugan lost vision in his left eye in an accident ten years ago. Until three years ago, he was employed in a private company, earning Rs 17,000 per month, and was the sole breadwinner of the family. However, his life took a drastic turn when he suffered a sudden stroke that left his left hand and leg paralysed. Since then, he has been completely dependent on others even for basic needs.
His wife, Petchi, is also differently-abled, having been affected by polio since birth. Due to their medical conditions, both are unable to take up employment. The family currently survives on a monthly government assistance of Rs 6,000.
Due to severe financial constraints, the couple has not been able to send their children to school for the past three years. The children appear malnourished, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.
Speaking to TNIE, Balamurugan said that finding a rented house itself has been difficult, as landlords are hesitant, and paying rent regularly is a constant struggle. “We submitted a petition to District Collector K J Praveen Kumar on Monday, requesting a free house considering our condition. The district administration should support us in continuing our children’s education and improving our living conditions,” he said.
Echoing his appeal, Petchi said their eldest daughter manages outside responsibilities such as visiting shops and banks, as both parents are physically unable to move around easily. “The government must provide medical support for our children and ensure their education,” she said.
An official from the district administration, requesting anonymity, said that efforts are being taken to address their petition, and the matter is under consideration.