Differently-abled couple in Madurai dependent on govt aid seeks free house, support for kids

MADURAI: A differently-abled couple from Palanganatham in Madurai, surviving solely on government assistance, has appealed to the district administration for a free house and essential support, citing extreme financial hardship and the need to secure their children's future.

TNIE visited A Balamurugan (37) and his wife B Petchi (36), who are living in a congested rented house for which they pay Rs 2,500 per month. The couple has three children- B Kowsalyadevi (14), B Kaviraj (12), and B Thara (10). Among them, Kaviraj and Thara were born with leg impairments, further adding to the family’s challenges and medical expenses.

Balamurugan lost vision in his left eye in an accident ten years ago. Until three years ago, he was employed in a private company, earning Rs 17,000 per month, and was the sole breadwinner of the family. However, his life took a drastic turn when he suffered a sudden stroke that left his left hand and leg paralysed. Since then, he has been completely dependent on others even for basic needs.

His wife, Petchi, is also differently-abled, having been affected by polio since birth. Due to their medical conditions, both are unable to take up employment. The family currently survives on a monthly government assistance of Rs 6,000.