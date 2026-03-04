DMK gives DMDK 1 Rajya Sabha seat, Assembly share in a few days

CHENNAI: THE DMK on Tuesday evening allotted one Rajya Sabha seat for DMDK, with the ruling party’s president and Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish signing an agreement at the DMK headquarters.

The agreement did not mention the number of Assembly seats DMDK will contest as part of the alliance in the upcoming election, which, according to sources, will be finalised on a later date.

Sources said the RS seat given to DMDK will go to Sudhish.

“One Rajya Sabha seat was allocated based on the agreement the two parties reached when DMDK joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance,” sources at DMDK said.

Addressing reporters after signing the agreement, Sudhish said the seats for the Assembly election will be finalised in a week. “Committee led by party’s general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant would meet DMK’s seat-sharing committee and hold talks,” Sudish said.

The last day for filing nominations for the biennial elections for Rajya Sabha is on March 5. Of the six seats to be filled from Tamil Nadu, DMK could nominate four with its available strength in the Assembly.

While DMK is planning to send two of its members, the party has decided to allocate one to DMDK and another to Congress, provided the latter comes to an agreement with the Dravidian major. From DMK’s side, the likely candidates are Tiruchy Siva, Constantine Ravindran and MM Abdullah.