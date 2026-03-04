DMK urged to scrap Kodungaiyur WTE plant plan

CHENNAI: The Federation of North Chennai Residential Welfare Associations (FNCRWA) on Tuesday met DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, and submitted a representation urging the withdrawal of the plan to set up a waste-to-energy plant at Kodungaiyur. They have called for sustainable, equitable, and eco-sensitive development initiatives in North Chennai, and to include them in the election manifesto.

The association urged the party to promise a comprehensive socio-economic study with public participation, and to assess high-level pollution in the north Chennai region, especially Manali, Ennore, and Thiruvottiyur. They also asked for a special ecological plan to minimise human impact on the sensitive environment, as already due to the soil in these three areas have become unsuitable for any more red listed industries.

On the Kodungaiyur landfill, the federation called for zero-waste initiatives and decentralised waste management by reopening 168 of 190 micro composting centres and 88 of 137 material recovery facilities in Chennai.

The representation also sought cleaning of the Buckingham canal and the Cooum river, improved stormwater drains, to prevent sewage water contamination with drinking water, new educational institutions, hospitals, housing pattas on par with growing urban developments, MSME hubs in North Chennai and a multi-storey complex for small traders. The petition was also submitted online to the AIADMK after discussions with former minister D Jayakumar. .

The association president TK Shanmugam said they were to meet DMK’s parliamentary party leader and chairperson of party’s manifesto committee Kanimozhi, but were directed to RS Bharathi, as she was not available.