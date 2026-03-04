Drinking water supply irregular for a month in Coimbatore's Nanjundapuram

COIMBATORE: Uppiliyan Thittu residents in the Nanjundapuram area have raised concerns over a severe disruption in the drinking water supply, stating that their locality has not received a regular water supply for over a month.

Residents said the shortage began after pipelines in the area were damaged and repairs were taken up by officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). Since then, households have been struggling to meet daily water needs. Though the civic body has been supplying water through tanker lorries as a temporary measure, residents claim that the quantity supplied is far from sufficient.

"We have not had a proper water supply for over a month now. Tanker water comes rarely, and it is not enough for all families here," said Perumal, a resident. "Many of us are forced to buy water or travel to nearby areas to collect it."

Another resident, P Thangammal, said the situation has made household work difficult. "There are elderly people and children in many homes. Without regular water supply, even basic activities like cooking and cleaning have become stressful," she said.

Frustrated over the prolonged issue, more than 50 residents met Mayor K Ranganayaki and officials of the CCMC on Tuesday, urging them to intervene and restore normal water supply to their area at the earliest. "We requested authorities to speed up repairs and ensure that our area gets a regular water supply. Tankers alone cannot support such a large neighbourhood," said Perumal, who was part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, officials have assured them to take necessary action to regulate water supply by finishing up pipeline works soon.