Eight TN fishers released by Sri Lankan court

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday ordered the release of eight fishermen from Rameswaram, who were arrested on January 13 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Two others, including the boat driver, were awarded prison sentences.

The 10 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy and were lodged in judicial custody. After two weeks, they were produced before a court in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Following arguments, the judge ordered the release of eight fishermen on certain conditions.

However, the boat driver was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and fined Rs 11.80 lakh. The court directed that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional three months of imprisonment.

Another fisherman, identified as Arokia Robert, was sentenced to two years in prison. Sources said he had previously been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and released on conditional bail. His second arrest reportedly led to the harsher punishment.

Among the eight released, Sudan of Mandam area was found to be a Sri Lankan national. He was handed over to his family in Jaffna. The remaining seven Indian fishermen have been lodged in a special camp and are expected to be repatriated to India in the coming days.

Fishermen associations in Rameswaram have urged the centre to initiate talks with the Lankan government to secure the release of all Indian fishers in SL prisons.