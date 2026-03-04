EPS declines to share details on talks with Amit Shah

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday, declined to divulge details of his two-hour discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

However, Palaniswami said the discussions were about the political scenario in Tamil Nadu and how they should work together in the forthcoming election.

In a brief interaction with reporters in New Delhi as he left for Chennai, Palaniswami did not provide any further details about his meeting with Shah.

Asked whether Sasikala’s new party was part of the discussions, Palaniswami gave a firm “No” and declined to comment further. Questioned when seat-sharing talks would be held, he said, “Very soon. The notification regarding the Assembly election has not been issued yet. Our alliance is treading smoothly on a cordial note. The NDA will win a higher number of seats and the AIADMK will form the government.”