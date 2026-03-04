EPS slams CM Stalin over ‘poor L&O’, says Dalits under repeated attacks

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the DMK government over the sickle attack carried out by a nine-member gang at Perumpathu near Nanguneri on Monday night, in which two persons were killed and several others injured.

In a statement on X handle, Palaniswami said Chief Minister MK Stalin had spent the past five years in a lethargic manner, as if law and order was not a priority. He charged that the government has been focusing only on promotional campaigns while violence continued across the state.

Referring to the incident, Palaniswami said residents belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in the area were staging protests claiming that they were being repeatedly targeted. “Does the government intend to keep Tamil Nadu in constant fear and tension,” he asked.

TVK president Vijay expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He questioned whether there was any guarantee for the safety of people.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that the growing use of drugs and liquor had contributed to such incidents. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai demanded stringent action against those responsible.

NTK chief Seeman, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and former BJP state president K Annamalai also condemned the government.