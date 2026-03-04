Form board of trustees for Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple within four months: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple administration to complete the process of constituting the Board of Trustees for the temple within four months.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction while disposing of a PIL filed by an advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi, alleging delay in the process, despite an earlier order passed by the court to expedite it.

However, the government counsel submitted that necessary notification has been issued inviting applications, and they were unable to proceed further as only one application has been received so far. The judges directed the authorities to give wide publicity both in the media and on the official website of the temple and complete the entire process within four months.

Adityan stated in the petition that the tenure of the previous board was over in August 2024. Instead of taking steps to constitute a new board, the government is carrying out the administrative functions of the temple by appointing a fit person, he alleged.

Stating that the absence of the Board of Trustees may lead to financial irregularities and mismanagement and erode public trust, Adityan moved the Madras High Court.