Issue guidelines to protect government properties in civil suits: Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered disciplinary action against the then Ramanathapuram collector for inaction in safeguarding government property in a 2001 civil suit which resulted in an ex parte order, and directed the state government to issue a comprehensive Government Order (GO) prescribing guidelines to be followed by law officers and revenue officials in civil suits involving government properties across Tamil Nadu.

Justice N Senthilkumar passed the order while hearing a revision petition filed against an ex-parte order passed by a Subordinate Court in Ramanathapuram in March 2001, in a civil suit against the government over a government natham poramboke land in Ramanathapuram.

Pursuant to the directions of the court on February 16, the government initiated disciplinary action against the tahsildar and government pleader who were responsible for the ex parte decree. But no action was proposed against the district collector concerned, who was also a party to the suit, the judge noted.

Stating that the case clearly demonstrates lack of diligence in safeguarding government property, the judge said, "The government, being the custodian of public land, cannot remain a silent spectator when valuable government property is the subject matter of litigation. Failure of responsible officers to contest such suits seriously affects public interest."