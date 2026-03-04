Karur harassment plaint: Principal removed

KARUR: The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education has ordered the transfer of an assistant professor of the Government Arts and Science College (Autonomous) in Thanthondrimalai in Karur to the government arts and science college in Sathiyamangalam, Erode, based on a sexual harassment allegation levelled by a female student.

This move comes after a five-day protest by the college professors who demanded action against G Jahir Hussain, the assistant professor of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department. Following the faculty’s protest over Principal (in-charge) S Sudha’s suspected protection of Hussain, she was relieved of her duties. She is, however, retained in her existing post as controller of the examinations of the college. K Vasudevan, a professor, from the Tamil Department of EVR government college in Tiruchy has been appointed as the new principal of the college.

Meanwhile, college faculty continued their protest for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday demanding the removal of S Sudha from the post of controller of the examination as well.