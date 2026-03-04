Man stabs hotel owner to death, injures woman over rejected proposal in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a hotel owner and stabbing a woman employee near Sulur, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as S Dilipan (37), a native of Tirupattur, who owned a hotel at Nagamanaickenpalayam.

According to police, Anbu Esther (37) alias Kalamani from Tirunelveli was working at Dilipan's restaurant for three months. She was separated from her husband and was residing at Sri Chinnaiyan Nagar. Her two daughters reside with her mother in their native.

P Premanand (54), an autorickshaw driver from Venkateswara Nagar, allegedly approached Esther to initiate a relationship but she declined. This rejection turned into bitterness towards Esther and he was also enraged as she had been working for Dilipan.

On January 4, Premanand assaulted Dilipan and Esther at the hotel and was arrested by the Sulur police. Yet, he continued to threaten Esther after being released on conditional bail on February 1.

Around 5.30 am on Tuesday, Premanand went to Esther's residence and knocked. When she opened the door, Premanand saw Dilipan sleeping inside and fatally stabbed him multiple times. He also stabbed Esther on her hip and then cut the gas cylinder tube in the kitchen and set it on fire.

A neighbour reached the spot after hearing the window panes shatter, and Esther and Premanand were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police said Premanand had been married thrice. A murder case was registered and he was arrested.