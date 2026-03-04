Tamil Nadu polls: DMK allots 28 Assembly seats, one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing deal with ally Congress by allotting 28 seats for the forthcoming Assembly elections and one Rajya Sabha seat.

Top leaders, including AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, held talks with DMK chief M K Stalin and other leaders at the Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

Selvaperunthagai expressed satisfaction and happiness over the seat-sharing deal.