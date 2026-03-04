Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders after the DMK and Congress finalised a seat-sharing pact for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders after the DMK and Congress finalised a seat-sharing pact for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.(Photo | X @arivalayam)
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK allots 28 Assembly seats, one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress

Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai expressed satisfaction and happiness over the seat-sharing deal.
Published on

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday finalised the seat-sharing deal with ally Congress by allotting 28 seats for the forthcoming Assembly elections and one Rajya Sabha seat.

Top leaders, including AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, held talks with DMK chief M K Stalin and other leaders at the Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

Selvaperunthagai expressed satisfaction and happiness over the seat-sharing deal.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders after the DMK and Congress finalised a seat-sharing pact for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Tamil Nadu polls: DMK allots one Rajya Sabha seat to DMDK; assembly seats to be finalised later
2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Tamil Nadu elections 2026
DMK-Congress seat sharing
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com