Tamil transliteration of ‘Kartavya Dwar’ removed from Tiruchy DRM office arch after political backlash

TIRUCHY: Officials of the Tiruchy railway division on Wednesday removed the Tamil transliteration of the Hindi title ‘Kartavya Dwar – The Gateway of Duty’ from a newly inaugurated arch at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office at Tiruchy railway junction, following criticism from Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposition parties and other political leaders.

The arch was newly constructed and was inaugurated by Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager Balak Ram Negi on Tuesday.

The title placed atop the arch in three languages, Tamil, Hindi and English, sparked a controversy.

The Hindi phrase ‘Kartavya Dwar’, meaning ‘Gateway of Duty’, was transliterated into Tamil and English instead of being translated into the respective languages.

As soon as the news spread, criticism started pouring in from various quarters.

In a post on ‘X’, Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the BJP government was going overboard in its alleged Hindi imposition. The BJP led Union government would have to face the heat from Tamils if the Hindi word was not replaced with an apt Tamil word, he added.

On his ‘X’ handle, Madurai CPM MP Su Venkatesan condemned the BJP government, stating that “the sole duty of the Union government was to impose Hindi. This escalated the issue into the next level.”