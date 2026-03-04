ThinkEdu 2026: India needs IIYMs, IIYTs for yoga, says Shuddhidananda

CHENNAI: Education in today’s world must focus not only on knowledge acquisition but also on mental fortitude and spiritual awareness. This notion was explored in the first session, on Day 2 of ThinkEdu Conclave, titled ‘Educating the Mind, Empowering the Heart’.

In a discussion with Dr Sudha Seshayyan, former V-C of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Swami Shuddhidananda, president of Advaita Ashrama, reflected on how values and self-awareness remain central to shaping balanced individuals. Drawing an anecdote from the Chandogya Upanishad, session chair Dr Sudha Seshayyan outlined two forms of education: Paravidya, which helps one realise the divine, and Aparavidya, which encompasses all other forms of knowledge. In response, Shuddhidananda advocated integrating yoga into mainstream education.

“Instead of having only an Indian Institute of Technology, we should think of an Indian Institute of Yoga and Technology (IIYT). Instead of just IIMs, there should be IIYMs,” he said. He remarked that India should “not miss the bus” in adopting this approach, given that yoga originated in the country. Emphasising further, he described yoga as one of the most effective tools for the mind to understand itself.