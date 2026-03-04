ThinkEdu 2026: Technical education must reinvent itself constantly, says NETF chief

CHENNAI: Technical education must continuously adapt to rapid changes in industry and technology, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), said at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026 on Tuesday. He was speaking at a session titled ‘Today’s Tech Ed: Tracking Change’ on Day 2 of the conclave. The session was chaired by Philip Praveen, Dean of Placements and Training at Rajalakshmi Engineering College.

Praveen highlighted a key challenge facing technical institutions: outdated curricula and pedagogy. He noted that teachers are now being asked to prepare students for roles that do not yet exist, work with constantly evolving technologies, and equip graduates for industries that may see multiple disruptions over the course of their careers.

Responding to a question on reforms required in engineering education, Sahasrabudhe observed that universities once revised syllabi every four to five years. Today, however, curricula may need revision almost annually as new knowledge emerges. This, he said, is critical for students entering the job market, as innovations can reshape required skills even before they graduate. He said lifelong learning will become essential and that self-learning will gain greater importance in the years ahead.

“Today’s Tech-Ed is not going to be tomorrow’s Tech-Ed, so we have to be very watchful and careful about that aspect,” he said, emphasising on the constantly evolving nature of technology.