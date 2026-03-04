ThinkEdu 2026: Thoughts on education, public service, dissent and AI enliven TNIE’s conclave

CHENNAI: West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday recalled a quote from the Kothari Commission Report, “destiny of India is being shaped in her classrooms”, to underscore the relationship between education, public service, and nation-building at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2026 held in Chennai on Tuesday.

Speaking on the second day of the event presented by the Tata Group and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions as title sponsor, Dr Bose said that Viksit Bharat 2047 mission can be achieved only through the path of education.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reflected on the controversial Shah Bano case, and spoke on what it means to be a “Liberal Muslim” in India today.

Swami Suddhidananda, president of Advaita Ashrama, initiated the day’s discussions with a reminder that education must also enrich the spiritual and moral centres within students. Dr Sudha Seshayyan, former V-C, MGR Medical University, also highlighted the need for value-driven education.

Dr Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Dr Sunaina Singh, former V-C of Nalanda University, and Dr Thangam Meganathan, Chairperson, Rajalakshmi Group of Institutions, stressed on the importance of responsible dissent.