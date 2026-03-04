Tiruppur exporters must stay in touch with foreign buyers to curb order cancellations

TIRUPPUR: To prevent order cancellation, Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) has instructed exporters to explain the delay in sending finished knitwear to foreign buyers due to the prevailing war in West Asia.

Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India, exports mostly through West Asia. The current unusual situation has left Tiruppur exporters worried, and there is concern among exporters that delays in shipping could lead to cancellation of orders.

Speaking to TNIE, KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said, "The war has caused delays in shipping knitwear. Delays are prevalent across all modes of transport, including shipping and air. Some of our orders are also stuck at local ports. In addition, the cost of shipping has increased. Therefore, we are hoping that this war will end soon. Otherwise, Tiruppur will face a huge impact as we send most of our knitwear through the Gulf countries. Even knitwear for the US and European markets is shipped on this route. In addition, we also export a large amount of knitwear to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates."

"Further, if the finished knitwear is shipped late, buyers might refuse it, as we produce mostly seasonal knitwear. They cannot be sold once the season is over. Foreign buyers have to wait a year to sell them. We have therefore instructed all exporters to immediately explain to their buyers about difficulties prevailing currently and delays in shipping knitwear," the exporters' body chief said. "We have currently received information that some buyers have instructed exporters to put finished knitwear on hold due to the war."