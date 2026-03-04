Two injured as fans following Vijay’s convoy meet with accident near Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Two youths who were following the convoy of TVK chief and actor Vijay were injured when the bike they were traveling hit a car moving ahead of them on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as P Vignesh (19) of Keelakalkandarkottai in Tiruchy and his friend Arun.

According to sources, while Vijay was on his way from Tiruchy Airport to Ayyasamipatti in Thanjavur district, a large number of his fans and TVK cadres were following the convoy on bikes.

When the convoy was moving near Pudukkudi in Tiruchy-Thanjavur highways, Vignesh's bike hit a car moving ahead of him, sources said.

Following this, Vignesh and Arun fell on the ground. Both of them were injured and rushed to a private hospital in Thanjavur.

Vignesh suffered a head injury and Arun suffered a fracture in his leg. Both are being treated at the private hospital.

The Sengipatti police registered a case and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, while Vijay was on his way from Tiruchy Airport to the venue at Ayyasamipatti, his fans and party cadres mobbed Vijay's vehicles at many places including the toll gate near Pudukkudi.

Even as QR code-based entry into the meeting venue was in place, groups of people entered into the venue by breaking the barricades. The Police and volunteers struggled to control the crowd gathered near the entrance.