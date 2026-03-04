University of Western Australia expected to open applications for Chennai campus in two weeks

CHENNAI: The University of Western Australia (UWA) is set to open its first campus in Chennai, marking a key step in the Australian university’s initial overseas expansion. The 50,000 sq ft leased campus at DLF Cybercity in Porur is expected to be ready in the next two weeks, after which the university will begin accepting applications, according to vice-chancellor Amit Chakma.

“Our campus is getting ready. We are on the verge of entering the market in a formal way,” Chakma said, adding that admissions would begin only after the facility is operational. The Chennai campus will initially operate from leased premises for about five years, after which UWA will evaluate a larger, purpose-built campus as part of a second phase.

The university plans to begin academic operations by September, with classrooms expected to be ready by August. It is targeting an inaugural intake of between 2,000 and 5,000 students in the first year. Fee levels will broadly mirror what Australian citizens pay domestically, Chakma said.

Faculty will be hired locally in line with UGC norms, while student exchange programmes between the Chennai campus and UWA’s Perth headquarters are also being planned. Industry partnerships will be a core part of the Chennai strategy, Chakma said. UWA chose Chennai, alongside Mumbai, for its India foray due to TN’s emphasis on higher education, he added.

In a post on social media, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said TN government had held talks with UWA on establishing a larger campus in the coming years and integrating it with the proposed Knowledge City being developed by TIDCO. UWA’s focus on areas like health sciences, advanced engineering and manufacturing, aligned with the state’s long-term priorities, he said.