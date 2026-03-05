22-year-old woman dies by suicide after partner refuses marriage over caste differences in Tamil Nadu

SALEM: A 22-year-old woman died by suicide, allegedly upset over relationship issues after her partner refused to marry her following years of relationship.

The deceased was identified as a third-year college student from a private college in Salem. She had been in a relationship with Karthikeyan (25), a daily wage worker from Vembadithalam.

Police sources said the two were in an inter-caste relationship. The woman belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, while Karthikeyan belonged to the Most Backward Community. It is alleged that he refused to marry her citing caste differences.

On February 21, the woman allegedly attempted suicide. She was first admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. However, she died on Wednesday despite treatment.

Following her death, her family members and relatives refused to receive the body, insisting that action be taken against Karthikeyan.

Attayampatti police registered a case and arrested Karthikeyan near Magudanchavadi. Further probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)