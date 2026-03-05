Agroforestry policy to promote cultivation of high-value trees in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, released the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy 2026, aimed at promoting the cultivation of high-value trees such as teak, sandalwood, red sanders and rosewood on agricultural land parcels, simplifying procedures for harvesting and marketing timber, and expanding the state’s forest and tree cover to 33%.

The policy seeks to increase farmers’ income, encourage sustainable agroforestry practices and meet the growing demand for timber and wood-based products while strengthening environmental protection and climate resilience.

A senior official told TNIE one of the key objectives of the policy is to ease the rules for farmers to grow and fell high-value trees.

At present, there are stringent laws for growing, felling and transporting high-value trees as per Tamil Nadu Hill Areas (Preservation of Trees) Act, 1955, Tamil Nadu Sandalwood Rules, 1967, Tamil Nadu Timber Transit Rules, 1968, Tamil Nadu Sandalwood Possession Rules, 1970, Tamil Nadu Hill Stations (Preservation of Trees) Amendment Act, 1979, and Tamil Nadu Rosewood (Conservation) Act, 1994. These will be relaxed.

“Already, three stakeholder meetings have been conducted to elicit the views of farmers and others, and the policy has been devised based on their views. The relaxation of the rules will be done at the earliest in association with the forest department,” the official said, pointing out that by bringing trees on farms into the mainstream, the policy directly empowers farmers to diversify their income streams, improve soil health, and combat climate change.