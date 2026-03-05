AIADMK, TMC aspirants for Erode East hit the campaign trail already

ERODE: A couple of aspirants for the party tickets to contest from the Erode East legislative assembly constituency have begun their campaign even before the announcement of the election.
Though no major party has yet announced its candidates, two people who seek nomination from the AIADMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) have already hit the campaign trail. Interestingly, both the TMC and the AIADMK are part of the same bloc, NDA.
As for the AIADMK, 29 people, including former minister and Erode urban district secretary KV Ramalingam, former MLA KS Thennarasu, area secretaries KC Palanisami and Periyar Nagar R Manoharan, have expressed their interest in contesting from Erode East.
Some of them have even started their campaigns, hoping they would get the opportunity. R Manoharan has already completed his campaign in about 40 booths.
Manoharan said, "I have been in the party for 48 years. I hope I get the chance this time. I meet people every day and explain the achievements of the AIADMK and ask for support. I have met people in about 40 booths so far. We also believe that this constituency is unlikely to be allocated to a coalition partner this time. However, we will all abide by the decision of the party leadership at the end."
Meanwhile, TMC general secretary M Yuvaraja is also keen to contest from the same constituency. He has been busy providing welfare assistance in the constituency. Further, pamphlets titled 'Makkalukkaga Makkaludan Yuvaraja' with his portrait are being distributed.
When TNIE tried to contact Yuvaraja about this, he did not accept the call. Yuvaraja had lost the election here in 2021 by a margin of 8,904 votes.
In the DMK-led alliance, Congress is looking to reclaim the constituency in the upcoming election. The Congress won here in the 2021 state election and the 2023 by-election. However, it is speculated that DMK wants to retain the East.
However, as both parties are awaiting the decision of the coalition leaders their informal campaigns have not yet picked up.
"We are demanding the Erode East constituency again. However, the victory of the alliance is important to us," a Congress functionary in Erode said.
Erode East constituency, which is the smallest constituency in Erode district with 1,76,228 voters, witnessed two by-elections under the current regime.
It was newly carved out during the 2008 delimitation. DMK lost to DMDK in 2011, to AIADMK in 2016, and its ally Congress' E Thirumahan Everaa won here in the 2021 state election.
EVKS Elangovan won the first by-election held on February 27, 2023. However, voters in Erode East faced a second by-election on February 5, 2025, due to his demise on December 14, 2024.
DMK registered its first outright victory in this constituency in the second by-election. Currently, DMK's VC Chandhirakumar is the MLA.