AIADMK, TMC aspirants for Erode East hit the campaign trail already

ERODE: A couple of aspirants for the party tickets to contest from the Erode East legislative assembly constituency have begun their campaign even before the announcement of the election.

Though no major party has yet announced its candidates, two people who seek nomination from the AIADMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) have already hit the campaign trail. Interestingly, both the TMC and the AIADMK are part of the same bloc, NDA.

As for the AIADMK, 29 people, including former minister and Erode urban district secretary KV Ramalingam, former MLA KS Thennarasu, area secretaries KC Palanisami and Periyar Nagar R Manoharan, have expressed their interest in contesting from Erode East.

Some of them have even started their campaigns, hoping they would get the opportunity. R Manoharan has already completed his campaign in about 40 booths.

Manoharan said, "I have been in the party for 48 years. I hope I get the chance this time. I meet people every day and explain the achievements of the AIADMK and ask for support. I have met people in about 40 booths so far. We also believe that this constituency is unlikely to be allocated to a coalition partner this time. However, we will all abide by the decision of the party leadership at the end."

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary M Yuvaraja is also keen to contest from the same constituency. He has been busy providing welfare assistance in the constituency. Further, pamphlets titled 'Makkalukkaga Makkaludan Yuvaraja' with his portrait are being distributed.

When TNIE tried to contact Yuvaraja about this, he did not accept the call. Yuvaraja had lost the election here in 2021 by a margin of 8,904 votes.