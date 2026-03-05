BPL woman heads in Puducherry to get Rs 5,000 aid

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday announced that financial aid will be provided to woman heads of families living below the poverty line (BPL) in Puducherry.

In a statement issued through social media, he said around 63,000 woman heads of families who are receiving monthly financial aid from the government will be covered under the scheme for the next two months, considering household requirements.

“A sum of Rs 2,500 per month will be released for two months, and each beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 5,000,” he said.

The aid will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the DBT system.

Kailashnathan said, “The progress of a family lies in the hands of the woman. They not only build strong families but also contribute to social development. This two-month financial aid will serve as a small support towards a self-reliant life.”