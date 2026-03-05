CM Stalin inaugurates slew of projects worth Rs 147.68 crore in Salem

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated development projects worth Rs 147.68 crore in Salem through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The major project includes a newly constructed nursing college building along with a hostel at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 31.08 crore.

The college building has three classrooms, six laboratories, a library, an audio-visual room and a computer lab.

The hostel has 100 rooms and can accommodate 300 students. Under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department, several projects were inaugurated within the Salem corporation limits.

The renovated Mookaneri Lake in the Hasthampatti zone was reopened after works were carried out at Rs 23 crore. A new park in the Ammapet zone was opened at Rs 3.22 crore. Renovation works at Bodinaickenpatti Lake in Suramangalam zone were completed at Rs 19 crore, and a food street near Pallapatti Lake was developed at Rs 3 crore. Stalin also inaugurated a new Chief Minister's Creative Centre near the New Bus Stand, built at Rs 99 lakh.

Developmental projects were also carried out and completed in municipalities. In Mettur, a new trade complex was constructed at Rs 3.53 crore and an animal birth control centre at Rs 65 lakh. In Tharamangalam, a modern slaughterhouse was built at Rs 53 lakh and a trade complex at Rs 55 lakh. In Narasingapuram, a park was developed in Arangabala Nagar at Rs 46 lakh.