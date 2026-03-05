CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Phase-I work of Guindy Eco Park

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Phase-I works of the Guindy Eco Park. The park is set to be developed at a cost of Rs 37.85 crore by adding thematic gardens, play areas, bird islands and shaded walkways.

He also inaugurated the nine-tier, 30-metre-high Super Tree Tower with a vertical garden at Kalaignar Centenary Park, built at a cost of Rs 11.84 crore, the first-of-its-kind in India.

A release said 118 acres of the government land in Guindy, located in the heart of Chennai, was recovered from private parties after a prolonged legal battle. Following the government’s announcement to establish an Eco Park at the site, four ponds were created to facilitate rainwater harvesting and to protect central Chennai from major flooding. Works for strengthening the banks of waterbodies, planting rare tree species, planting ornamental flowering plants, and nursery development are in progress.

The release also said the Guindy Eco Park will play a significant role in preserving the city’s natural environment, improving air quality, conserving biodiversity, and enhancing groundwater levels through rainwater harvesting. It will also serve as an important recreational destination for students, the general public, and tourists.

To commemorate the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, the Kalaignar Centenary Park spanning 13.21 acres, has been developed as an urban park with several recreational amenities. To further enhance the park and enable visitors to enjoy aerial views of Chennai, the CM inaugurated the Super Tree Tower, a nine-tier structure.