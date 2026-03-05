Coimbatore roads being upgraded with Rs 200 crore special fund

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has said that extensive road development works are being carried out across Coimbatore city to improve infrastructure and ensure smoother travel for residents.

Officials said the initiatives are part of a major push by the Tamil Nadu government to modernise urban roads and replace damaged or mud roads.

Under this effort, a special fund of Rs 200 crore was allocated by the state government for improving roads within the corporation limits.

Using these funds, the corporation has completed the renovation of 3,456 roads covering a total distance of about 503.67 kilometres. The works involved relaying tar roads and strengthening key stretches used daily by commuters.

In addition, further upgrades are being carried out under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Improvement Programme (TURIP). Under Phase II of the project, 1,847 roads spanning 254.54 km have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 106.14 cr. So far, work on 164 roads covering 25.14 km has been completed, while the remaining works are progressing steadily.