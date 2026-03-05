Coimbatore roads being upgraded with Rs 200 crore special fund

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has said that extensive road development works are being carried out across Coimbatore city to improve infrastructure and ensure smoother travel for residents.
Officials said the initiatives are part of a major push by the Tamil Nadu government to modernise urban roads and replace damaged or mud roads.
Under this effort, a special fund of Rs 200 crore was allocated by the state government for improving roads within the corporation limits.
Using these funds, the corporation has completed the renovation of 3,456 roads covering a total distance of about 503.67 kilometres. The works involved relaying tar roads and strengthening key stretches used daily by commuters.
In addition, further upgrades are being carried out under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Improvement Programme (TURIP). Under Phase II of the project, 1,847 roads spanning 254.54 km have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 106.14 cr. So far, work on 164 roads covering 25.14 km has been completed, while the remaining works are progressing steadily.
Under Phase III, another set of 204 roads with a total length of 24.10 km are being upgraded at a cost of Rs 12 cr. Phase IV includes improvements to 33 roads extending 9.35 km, with works valued at Rs 4.95 cr currently underway.
Overall, road improvement works covering 2,084 roads over a distance of nearly 287.99 km are in progress at an estimated cost of about Rs 123 cr. In addition to these initiatives, damaged concrete roads across all five zones will soon be repaired at a cost of Rs 10.86 crore.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran stated that the projects aim to enhance connectivity, reduce travel difficulties and provide safer roads for the public. He added that the corporation is taking steps to complete the works at the earliest so residents across the city can benefit from better infrastructure.