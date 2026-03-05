College in Salem forces students to sell lucky draw coupons

COIMBATORE: Students of Shri Sowdeshwari Women's College, Salem, alleged that the administration is forcing them to sell Rs 50 raffle coupons as a fund-raiser for a programme during the annual day.

Students say the officers of the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), conducted a sham inquiry after they approached it, but the issue has not been resolved.

The college has around 1,500 students in its aided and self-financing wings.

A second-year student, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that 10 days ago, the college administration announced it would conduct a programme called 'Sow Fest Lucky Raffle' during the annual day.

"Following this, the heads of departments distributed six raffle coupons to us, each printed with details such as the ticket number, college seal, amount, and date. They directed us to sell five coupons each, worth Rs 50, to family members, relatives, friends, or the public, and hand over Rs 250 along with them.

"Students could retain one complimentary coupon. During the raffle draw on February 6, students could win first prize of Rs 10,000 (3 prizes), second prize of Rs 5,000 (5 prizes), or third prize of Rs 2,500 (10 prizes)," she said.

"Some students refused but the administration forced them to do so. Some students sold the tickets and handed over the amount. Students were affected mentally as they struggled to sell them within their circles. Some students complained to the DCE to stop it," she alleged.