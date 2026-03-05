College in Salem forces students to sell lucky draw coupons

COIMBATORE: Students of Shri Sowdeshwari Women's College, Salem, alleged that the administration is forcing them to sell Rs 50 raffle coupons as a fund-raiser for a programme during the annual day.
Students say the officers of the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE), conducted a sham inquiry after they approached it, but the issue has not been resolved.
The college has around 1,500 students in its aided and self-financing wings.
A second-year student, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that 10 days ago, the college administration announced it would conduct a programme called 'Sow Fest Lucky Raffle' during the annual day.
"Following this, the heads of departments distributed six raffle coupons to us, each printed with details such as the ticket number, college seal, amount, and date. They directed us to sell five coupons each, worth Rs 50, to family members, relatives, friends, or the public, and hand over Rs 250 along with them.
"Students could retain one complimentary coupon. During the raffle draw on February 6, students could win first prize of Rs 10,000 (3 prizes), second prize of Rs 5,000 (5 prizes), or third prize of Rs 2,500 (10 prizes)," she said.
"Some students refused but the administration forced them to do so. Some students sold the tickets and handed over the amount. Students were affected mentally as they struggled to sell them within their circles. Some students complained to the DCE to stop it," she alleged.
Another student told, "Following the complaint, the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education, Dharmapuri, conducted an inquiry with the students as a group. Students could not say anything about it, and it seemed like a mere formality. Due to this, the college is still demanding the amount even till date".
How could we pay this Rs 250? She said while also revealing her father is a labourer. She also demanded that the collected amount, for which no receipt has been issued, should be refunded.
Former RJD N Ramalakshmi, who was the inquiry officer in this matter, told TNIE that she had warned the college. When TNIE asked about the action taken, she said she could not speak further due to her retirement.
A report submitted by the college to RJD stated that, as the students belong to the economically weaker section, a lucky draw was arranged for them to cover their exam fees and meet the expenses of the annual day cultural events.
College principal (in-charge) T Poongodi told TNIE that the decision rests with the management as the college is functioning under the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act.
"As per the committee's decision, we informed everyone about organising a lucky draw for the annual day celebration, and this information was passed on to all students. They participated out of their own interest. We did not compel or force any student to do so. Now, we have stopped it," she said.
K Pandiyan, former state president of the Association of University Teachers, said as per the Prohibition of Collection of Capitation Fee Act, collecting any amount from students by educational institutions without government permission is considered a donation and it is banned. "If anyone collects such an amount, as per the act, there will be imprisonment and a fine. Instead of taking legal action, the RJD's warning indicates an attempt to close the matter in favour of the college administration," he alleged.
He urged the higher education department to take legal action against the management and the former RJD too.
The Commissioner of Collegiate Education, E Sundaravalli, said she would inquire once again through the RJD .