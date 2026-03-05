Corporation to set up waste-to-energy plant at TN's Vellakkal dump yard

MADURAI: In a move to improve its solid waste management system, the city corporation is set to commence work on its long-pending “waste to energy” and scientific landfill project at the 50-acre Vellakkal dump yard.

The initiative aims to process the bulk of the city’s daily waste to generate up to 15 kW of electricity per day.

The civic body has signed a Memorandum of Understanding under the Centre’s CITIIS 2.0 programme in March 2025, and after nearly a year of planning, the work is poised to begin soon.

The project is designed to process up to 900 tonnes of waste a day, which closely matches the city’s average daily generation of 850-900 tonnes.

According to senior corporation officials, the plant will generate up to 15 kW of power, which will be sold to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation. The facility will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under a public-private partnership model. A concessionaire will be responsible for the project for 30 years, covering construction, operation, and maintenance.

To ensure financial feasibility, the authority has earmarked Rs 125 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The corporation will remain responsible for transporting and supplying the solid waste to the plant.