Five youths injured in two separate incidents in TN

THANJAVUR : Two youths who followed the convoy of TVK chief and actor Vijay were injured on Wednesday when the bike they were riding hit a car moving ahead of them.

In another incident, three fans were injured while returning on bike from Vijay’s Ayyasamipatti meeting.

The injured following the convoy were P Vignesh (19) and S Zarun (19), college students of Keelakalkandarkottai in Tiruchy.

According to sources, while Vijay was on his way from Tiruchy Airport to Ayyasamipatti in Thanjavur for the meeting of party functionaries, a large number of his fans and TVK cadre were following the convoy on bikes.

Both are undergoing treatment, sources said. Sengipatti police registered a case and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Vignesh’s father Pandian said that he was not aware that his son went to Vijay’s meeting and not to college. In the other accident, the injured were identified as R Durgasri (24), Muthu (27) and Kalaimani (30) of Kovilur near Papanasam. They were returning from the meeting at Ayyasamipatti on a bike.