Get land records, patta transfer history online

CHENNAI: State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday launched the Integrated Land Record and History of Patta Transfer online services to help landowners easily access and download land-related documents.

As per a government release, the department has introduced the Integrated Land Record to combine key land documents into a single record for the convenience of landowners. Previously, landowners had to download separate documents such as ‘A’ Register Extract, Chitta, and map.

To simplify the process, the State government decided to merge these documents into a single consolidated record. The initiative was announced in the Assembly during 2021-22 and implemented through a government order. The integrated document has been designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is now available for public use.

Landowners can access the integrated document by entering details such as district, taluk, village, survey number, and subdivision number on the government portal (https://eservices.tn.gov.in/eservicesnew/home.html).

Similarly, the department has also introduced the History of Patta Transfer service which will provide a document similar to Encumbrance Certificate.

“Based on an announcement made in the 2024-25 Assembly session, the government decided to provide a document similar to an Encumbrance Certificate, containing details of patta transfers carried out online from 2016 onwards for private lands,” the release said.

Landowners can access the service through the Tamil Nilam citizen portal (visit https://eservices.tn.gov.in/eservicesnew/home.html and select https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen).

Users have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per year for patta transfer details and a processing fee of Rs 60. Once the application is submitted and payment is completed, the Patta Transfer History Report will be available for download in the landowner’s Citizen Portal account.