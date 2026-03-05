Inspector suspended for alleged negligence in Pocso case inquiry

KRISHNAGIRI: A police inspector from Anchetti station, who allegedly delayed action against the accused in the murder of a 2.5-year-old female baby, was suspended.

Sources said a 2.5-year-old baby near Anchetti was allegedly sexually assaulted and smothered to death by Kalaignar alias M Periyanayagam (40), a DMK functionary from Sesurajapuram village near Anchetti. The suspect was having an affair with a woman who was estranged from her husband, and he allegedly sexually assaulted her female baby in the second week of December.

Following the suspicious death, the baby's father lodged a complaint at the Anchetti police station. In this case, the baby's body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Initial findings were reported to the then Anchetti police inspector Sumithra by the health department, but she allegedly failed to take action against the suspect and was transferred to Salem, they added.

Police said, "In February, Kandavel joined as an inspector at Anchetti and learnt about the report and the case on February 20. Following the inquiry, the case was altered to Pocso and murder charges, and Periyanayagam was arrested on February 26."

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri police inquired about the issue and found Sumithra allegedly handled the case negligently.

When TNIE contacted Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, he said that Sumithra was suspended and the new inspector Kandavel, had efficiently handled the case.