Karur temple land grab case: HC says deity not remediless because it doesn’t have vote

“The poor deity has no voting right. On the other hand, the mighty encroachers have valuable votes. In a democratic polity, electoral arithmetic sometimes appears to influence administrative resolve. But constitutional governance is not subordinate to electoral expediency,” the judges observed, adding that the deity, recognised as a juristic person in law, cannot be left remediless because it does not participate in elections. The deity may not vote, but the Constitution speaks, they said.

The bench directed the civil courts, which are dealing with suits relating to the temple properties, to dispose of the suits expeditiously, preferably within six months. It further told the HR&CE department to file a comprehensive status report every three months on the progress of land recovery, with directions to the Karur SP to ensure adequate police protection to the eviction proceedings.

Noting that some organisations are mobilising the protests against the eviction measures, the judges directed the Registrar of Societies to inquire into the activities of these organisations and take action if any illegal activities are found.