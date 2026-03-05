Knowledge Centre at Adis Street is a hit among job aspirants in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Knowledge & Study Centre established at Adis Street in Coimbatore is emerging as an important learning hub for students preparing for competitive examinations.

The facility was inaugurated on January 5, 2024, under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam (KNMT) by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Located at Adis Street in Ward 83, the centre has been attracting a steady stream of aspirants. The library houses more than 2,080 books covering a wide range of competitive examinations, including TNPSC, TNUSRB, TRB, TN-TET, SSC, GATE, UGC/NET/SET, UPSC, banking, NDA, CAT, NEET, JEE, CLAT, RRB and IELTS.

The facility has witnessed significant usage since its opening. From January to December 2024, about 35,718 visitors used the library. The number increased sharply in 2025, with 66,683 students benefiting from the centre. In the first two months of 2026 alone, around 4,850 students have already visited, taking the total number of users to more than 1.04 lakh, show official data from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

A CCMC official said the centre has also produced encouraging results. "So far, six students have cleared the Group II examinations, and 12 students have succeeded in Group IV exams. In addition, two students have qualified in IIT-related examinations, while one student each has cleared a banking examination and NET."