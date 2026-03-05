MNM to get two seats, CPI offered fewer than last time

CHENNAI: DMK held seat-sharing talks with MNM, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI on Thursday.

While Kamal Haasan’s MNM is keen to contest under its ‘torch light’ symbol, AAP has expressed interest to contest the election as a part of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

CPI, which held its first round of talks on February 27, held its second round of talks on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the developments, although CPI demanded more seats than it contested in the 2021 elections, DMK has offered only four seats.

Speaking to the reporters after the seat-sharing talks, M Veerapandian said that they would consult with party functionaries and get back to DMK. “We cannot take a call on our own. We submitted our demand and DMK has told us what they can offer. We will discuss it in the party and will take a call,” Veerapandian said.