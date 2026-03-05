MNM to get two seats, CPI offered fewer than last time

CHENNAI: DMK held seat-sharing talks with MNM, Aam Aadmi Party and CPI on Thursday.
While Kamal Haasan’s MNM is keen to contest under its ‘torch light’ symbol, AAP has expressed interest to contest the election as a part of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.
CPI, which held its first round of talks on February 27, held its second round of talks on Wednesday.
According to sources privy to the developments, although CPI demanded more seats than it contested in the 2021 elections, DMK has offered only four seats.
Speaking to the reporters after the seat-sharing talks, M Veerapandian said that they would consult with party functionaries and get back to DMK. “We cannot take a call on our own. We submitted our demand and DMK has told us what they can offer. We will discuss it in the party and will take a call,” Veerapandian said.
Similarly, MNM, which contested on its own in 2021, joined hands with DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “They will be given a maximum of two seats depending on the seats allocated to the other allies including Congress and DMDK,” a source from DMK said.
For AAP, DMK has not allocated any seats so far.
“Any decision will be taken after finalising the seats with allies that have been with DMK since 2017,” the source said.