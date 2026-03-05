MRF to invest Rs 5,300 crore in new tyre plant in TN's Sivaganga

CHENNAI: MRF Limited has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to facilitate the setting up of a greenfield tyre manufacturing facility in Sivaganga district, involving a proposed investment of about `5,300 crore over a period of 12 years.

The MoU was signed at an event held at the secretariat on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Under the MoU, signed through the state’s nodal investment promotion agency, Guidance, MRF plans to establish a greenfield manufacturing unit for automotive tyres and allied products at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivagangai district.

An official release said MRF Ltd chairman and managing director KM Mammen, vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen exchanged documents with Guidance MD and CEO Darez Ahmed. The project, when implemented, is expected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 people.