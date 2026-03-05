Pension not paid to 14,000 workers under TN Manual Workers Welfare Board for two month

MADURAI: AS many as 14,078 pensioners registered under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Welfare Board in the district are yet to receive their pension for the past two months, with associations claiming that the total number of affected pensioners is likely to be a minimum of 10 lakh across the state.
Besides, the pensioners in the district received their four-month dues -- for the period of September to December 2025 -- only last Friday, according to an official from the welfare board.
The welfare board extends social security and welfare assistance to unorganised labourers engaged in various categories of manual employment, including tailoring and domestic workers, and the beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 1,200.
A 65-year-old beneficiary told TNIE that she had been engaged in domestic work since the age of 10, and continued the job for over five decades, until her health deteriorated. She is now dependent on her son for her survival.
“My son, a daily-wage labourer, is struggling to support his family and manage his children’s education expenses. Though it is only Rs 1,200 a month, the pension provides us some economic support,” she said.
Trade Union Protection Federation state general secretary M Nagarajan said that delays in the release of government funds have become frequent, leaving elderly beneficiaries in distress. “The issue persists across the state. At least 10 lakh pensioners registered under the TN Manual Workers Welfare Board have not received their pensions for the past two months,” he said.
P Murugan (67), who registered himself as a street vendor, said the pension amount is disbursed through the welfare board funds, and therefore it should be released without delay to avoid hardship to beneficiaries.
An official from the TN Manual Workers Welfare Board, on condition of anonymity, said the state government is yet to release the funds for the January and February-month pensions for the beneficiaries, citing that the four-month dues were released only last Friday.
“We send proposals every month for the release of funds. The government must ensure that the amount is sanctioned and disbursed on time,” the official said.