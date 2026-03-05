Prayers at deepathoon: HC asks hill temple trustees to take call in two weeks

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted two weeks’ time to the trustees of the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple to respond to its suggestion to permit five persons (to be named by the court) to offer prayers at the deepathoon, situated atop the hill, for 15 minutes.

Justice G R Swaminathan had made the suggestion on Monday, while hearing a batch of contempt petitions filed over non-compliance of his order dated December 1, 2025, directing lighting of lamp on the deepathoon during the Karthigai Deepam festival. The judge had also directed the city police commissioner and deputy police commissioner (south), the present executive officer and trustees of the temple to be present before the court.

When the case was heard on Wednesday, senior counsel R Shunmugasundaram, representing the trustees who appeared in person, sought two weeks’ time to deliberate and consult with the HR & CE department before taking a decision as what has been suggested was a new custom.

Meanwhile, senior counsel Vikas Singh, who argued on behalf of the city police commissioner, said the contempt petition was no longer maintainable. Once the matter went before the division bench and the latter passed a separate order, even if the said order confirmed the single judge’s order, the contempt would only lie before the division bench, he contended.