Synchronised vulture census in TN, Karnataka, Kerala on March 7 and 8

CHENNAI: A synchronised vulture census will be conducted on March 7 and 8 across key forest landscapes of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to assess populations in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The exercise follows encouraging results from the previous survey, which recorded a rise in numbers across the region.
Boosting optimism, field staff in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve recently spotted a vulture nest in the core area for the first time. Eight vantage points have now been identified inside the core zone for this year’s survey, as most nesting activity was earlier recorded in buffer areas.
Forest departments of the three states will simultaneously cover major habitats including Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Tirunelveli Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu; Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve and BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka; and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala. Officials said the Nilgiri landscape serves as a crucial source population for vultures in southern India.
India is home to nine vulture species, seven of which are recorded in Tamil Nadu, including White-rumped, Long-billed and Red-headed vultures that have established breeding populations. Others such as Egyptian, Himalayan griffon, Cinereous and Eurasian griffon are largely migratory visitors.
This will be the fourth synchronised survey. The last exercise, across 106 vantage points covering about 4,670 sq km, saw the count rise from 320 to 390. Tamil Nadu recorded 157 vultures, Kerala 125 and Karnataka 106.
The survey will use vantage point counts and nest monitoring. Teams will record sightings during fixed sessions, avoiding double counting by tracking flight direction and timing. Nest counts will focus on breeding cliffs and trees; the previous survey documented 75 active nests, including 54 in Mudumalai.
Each field team will consist of at least four members, including a trained vulture expert. They will be equipped with binoculars, cameras, GPS units, compasses and standardised data sheets to ensure uniform data collection across all landscapes. Coordinates of vantage points and nesting sites will also be recorded for future monitoring.