Synchronised vulture census in TN, Karnataka, Kerala on March 7 and 8

CHENNAI: A synchronised vulture census will be conducted on March 7 and 8 across key forest landscapes of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to assess populations in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The exercise follows encouraging results from the previous survey, which recorded a rise in numbers across the region.

Boosting optimism, field staff in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve recently spotted a vulture nest in the core area for the first time. Eight vantage points have now been identified inside the core zone for this year’s survey, as most nesting activity was earlier recorded in buffer areas.

Forest departments of the three states will simultaneously cover major habitats including Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Tirunelveli Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu; Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Nagarhole Tiger Reserve and BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka; and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala. Officials said the Nilgiri landscape serves as a crucial source population for vultures in southern India.