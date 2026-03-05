Tamil Nadu gives policy thrust to shipbuilding with capital subsidies, SPV

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday unveiled its Shipbuilding Policy 2026, introducing a capital subsidy and incentive framework, backed by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), to attract global shipyards and position the state as a hub for shipbuilding.

Unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the secretariat, the five-year policy seeks to build large, technologically advanced and sustainable shipyards capable of producing high-value ocean-going vessels, including Very Large Crude Carriers.

The state will partner with investing shipyards to develop critical infrastructure. Through a designated government entity, it will purchase key shipyard assets - excluding land - classified as critical infrastructure, with support capped at Rs 6,000 crore or 20% of total project cost, whichever is lower.

These assets will be leased back to shipyards under a structure comprising fixed and variable payments, designed to provide reasonable returns to both investors and the state. Annual outlay under this model will be capped at Rs 1,000 crore, with unutilised amounts carried forward.