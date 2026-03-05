Tamil Nadu govt releases Rs 8.5 crore supportive price to Indco tea suppliers

NILGIRIS: As per an announcement made to provide supportive prices to green tea leaf farmers, the state government has released Rs 8.5 crore for the 2023-24 financial year for supplying green tea leaves to Indco Tea Factories (ICTF) across the district. The state government had announced the supportive price as there was a high chance then that farmers would switch their loyalty from Indco tea factories to private factories, which may lead to poor capacity utilisation.

The supportive price had been set at Rs 2 per kg of green tea leaves (GTL) in 2023-24. A total of 4.26 crore kg of GTL had been supplied to the ICTF that financial year by GTL farmers. Based on a request by Rajgopal Sunkara, CEO of Indcoserve, to the Commissioner and Director of Industries, Atul Andan, the additional chief secretary of the MSME department issued an order recently sanctioning the amount for 2023-24 to safeguard the livelihood and economic interest of small tea growers in the district. The full amount was released to farmers through their bank accounts on Tuesday.