TN CM Stalin rolls out installation of smart water meters in 1 lakh buildings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, inaugurated the installation of smart water meters in 1 lakh commercial complexes and apartment buildings that use a large quantity of water supplied by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water).

As part of the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Metro Water will install smart water meters on buildings of bulk consumers in all zones in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 392.59 crore. The first phase of the project will be completed in 2 years.

The smart meters will enable the Metro Water to measure the amount of water supplied to the buildings and collect user charge accordingly.

Similarly, Stalin inaugurated works to upgrade 45 MLD (million litres per day) tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant in Kodungaiyur. The project will be carried out under Public-Private Partnership mode at a cost of Rs 102.70 crore.

He also inaugurated a completed drinking water supply scheme worth Rs 148.22 crore to provide water to apartment complexes located in Manali, Chinnasekkadu in Manali zone, and Neelankarai - Police Nagar, Raja Nagar and Kannagi Nagar Old Mahabalipuram Road and 200 Feet Radial Road in Sholinganallur zone.

Work to lay pumping mains from Kannankottai-Thervai Kandigai reservoir to the Puzhal water treatment plant also commenced.

“Under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT), works worth Rs 106.49 crore have been undertaken to upgrade and strengthen various sewage pumping stations in Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zones,” a government release said.

A sewerage scheme worth Rs 141.73 crore has been implemented in Valasaravakkam Karambakkam, Jalladianpet – Raghavendra Colony, Vaikesh Nagar and Jayendran Nagar and Uthandi - Rajaji Road and Jeevarathinam Street.

Stalin also inaugurated a tertiary treatment ultra filtration plant in Perungudi with a capacity of 10 MLD.