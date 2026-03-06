108 ambulance can now be booked using WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday launched a WhatsApp service for booking 108 ambulance for emergencies. After launching the facility, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said this will reduce the response time for the ambulance to reach the scene after receiving the call.

The average time taken for 108 ambulance to reach the scene is 6 minutes and 59 seconds in metropolitan areas, 9 minutes and 40 seconds in urban areas, 11 minutes and 31 seconds in rural areas, 13 minutes and 18 seconds in hilly areas, and 9 minutes and 58 seconds for road accidents. There are 1,353 ambulances in the state.

According to sources, the caller can send “hi” on WhatsApp to 9445030725. They will receive a message asking to book the service. As soon as the caller books an ambulance, they will get a confirmation call from the 108 call centre, and the caller can even share their location, which will help the ambulance to reach faster.

The minister also inaugurated a hybrid vascular operation theatre, spinal endoscopy system, 13 modern anaesthesia workstations and other facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.